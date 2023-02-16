Although Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas over five years ago, many families are just now beginning to return to a level of normalcy following the disaster. The Ortiz family was one of more than 200,000 households displaced by the hurricane in 2017. Now, with assistance from the Texas General Land Office (GLO), the Ortiz family now has a newly constructed dwelling to call home.
Janie Ortiz was ecstatic to be handed the keys to her new home. After the hurricane, the Ortiz house suffered damage. The family borrowed $25,000 but that still was not enough to completely fix all the damages. Though the family was approved for more loans, they decided to go for a different route.
They finally heard back from GrantWorks and the GLO, who inspected the house in August 2022. The decision was made to tear down the house entirely and rebuild it from scratch.
“I am so happy and so blessed to have my family and friends here. I’m thrilled to death,” said Ortiz. “... I want to thank everybody first of all. My family and friends that are here and my neighbors. I am so happy. ... It’s a blessing for us old people.”
During the construction of the house these past few months, Ortiz was residing at the Days Inn in Portland.
This construction was possible through the Homeowner Assistance Program. The GLO received a grant from Congress and allocated $1.3 billion to construct new homes in the 48 counties outside of Houston and Harris County. The program began in 2019, after which the GLO went through the processes needed to approve these applications and begin designing the new homes.
Applications closed at the end of 2019 and are now being processed in the order they were received. Construction on the new home is usually completed in 90 days, following the design and permitting process.
GLO Commissioner Dawn Buckingham came to Gregory to welcome the family to their new house. Mayor Jeronimo Garcia, as well as other members of GLO and the community were also in attendance.
Buckingham stated that GLO has already built 6,500 homes in the area alone, noting that the GLO will continue building homes until the affected family’s needs are met.
“Hurricane recovery always takes longer than we want,” said Buckingham. “It takes awhile for the federal government to appropriate the funds, make the rules for the funds and for us to get them implemented. Texas has actually won awards nationally in this recovery and we are going to Washington DC with some ideas on how we can help them help us go faster.”
While Ortiz’s home is the latest in homes constructed by the GLO in response to Hurricane Harvey, the GLO is still working to get all its applicants approved.