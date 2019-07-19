It’s never too late to start a bucket list

PORTLAND – The “Summer Reading Program 2019: A Universe of Stories” ends Saturday, July 20, and will be the last day for the youth to turn in their sheets to be eligible for prizes and to be invited to the Summer reading pool party on Friday, July 26.
• Summer Bucket List for adults available at library. Five boxes or more must be completed and turned in by Wednesday, July 31, to be eligible for prizes.
• Friday, July 19, the library will present “Chicken Little”. The movie will begin at 2 p.m., and popcorn will be free. Bring your own blankets. There will no movie on July 26.
• Mrs. Dorothy’s Summer Afternoon Programs are from 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays for 1st through 6th graders in June and July with Toddler Time programs (or babies, toddlers and preschoolers) from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays in June and July.
• Teens Library Lounge is held from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursdays for 7th through 12th graders. Activities include board games, video games, crafts and snacks (if present during entire program).
• Teen Book Club, for teens in grades 7-12, will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Discussion will be about “I Am Still Alive” by Kate Alice Marshall. Copies are available at the library.
• Mrs. Dorothy will host “Family Makerspace: Aliens!” for families with children ages two and up. Preregistration is required for the 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, session. There is a suggested donation of $15. Space is limited.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 1, to discuss “The Dry” by Jane Harper.
• Coloring for Grownups is held on the first Wednesday of every month and will next take place on Aug. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• There will be no Storytime with Mr. Kippy during the month of July. Storytime programs will resume on Thursdays in August.
New fiction books on the shelves include: “The Forgiving jar” by Wanda Brunsetter, “Where We Come From” by Oscar Caseres and “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert.
New non-fiction books available now include “Love Thy Neighbor: A Muslim Doctor’s Struggle for Home in Rural America” by Ayaz Virji, “Imperial Twighlight: The Opium War and the End of China’s Last Golden Age” by Stephen Platt, and “Jeans and a T-Shirt: Fun and Fabulous Upcycling Projects for Denim and More” by Niki Meiners.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.