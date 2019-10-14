Kiwanis Club of Portland donates $5,000 to G-P Education Foundation

PORTLAND – Kiwanis Club of Portland recently donated $5,000 to G-P Education Foundation
“The number one priority of the Kiwanis Club is to support the children of our area,” said Brad Brown, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones and President of the Kiwanis Club. Brown presented a $5,000 check on behalf of the club to Dr. Paul Clore, Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent and Secretary of the G-P Education Foundation. “This donation was made possible thanks to Jimmy West and Dairy Queen of South Texas, and now it will help fund teacher grants to make a difference for children in classrooms across the district.” G-P teachers will be awarded grants this school year. For more information about the foundation, visit g-pisd.org/foundation.