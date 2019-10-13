Library book sale lends opportunity to own favorites

PORTLAND – The Library will begin its bi-annual “Friends of the Library Portland Book Sale” on Thursday, Oct. 10, and it will run through Monday, Oct. 14 – during regular library hours.
• The Optimist Coastal bend Chess Foundation presents Chess at the Library on Wednesdays during the month of October from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Players of all ages and experience levels are welcome. Chess boards will be provided.
• The annual Book-A-Palooza event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at TM Clark Elementary. There will be games, activities and free books for the little ones 2nd grade and younger. A special finale will be presented by The Magic of John O’Bryant.
• Mrs. Dorothy will host her “Homecoming Mums and Garters Makerspace from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, or from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Call or stop by library to preregister. Free to participate.
• Teens in grades 7-12, can come for an informal book discussion over snacks at Teen Book Club. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Participants may choose any “Goosebumps” book or other book by Stephen King to read and share.
• Coloring for Grownups will be held the first Wednesday of every month form 6 to 8 p.m. Adults can de-stress wild enjoying a variety of designs and chat. The next session will be Nov. 6.
• The “Mystery Book Club” will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 for a discussion on “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware. Newcomers are welcome. Snacks are available. Copies of the book are available at the library.
• Mrs. Dorothy’s After School Programs are on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. for kinder through 6th graders. Toddler Time programs occur on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. and are geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers. Program is free of charge.
• Teen Library Lounge is held on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for 7th through 12th graders. All teens are welcome to board games, video games, crafts and snacks (attendance required for snacks).
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
• Calendars of events are available in the library.
New fiction books available now include “A Little Hatred” by Joe Abercrombie, “Lethal Agent” by Kyle Mills and “Polite Society” by Mahesh Rao.
New non-fiction books available now include “Beautifully Organized: A Guide to Function and Style in your Home” by Nikki Boyd, “Do-It-Yourself Garden Projects and Crafts:60 Planters, Bird Houses, Lotion Bars, Garlands, and More!” by Debbie Wolfe and “Know My Name: A Memoir” by Chanel Miller.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com. All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.