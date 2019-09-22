Library ‘optimistic’ about Chess program

PORTLAND – The library and the Optimist Coastal Bend Chess Foundation will present “Chess at the Library” from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Players of all ages and experience levels are welcome. Chess boards will be provided.
• “Coloring for Grownups” is held on the first Wednesday of every month and will next take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, to discuss “The Other” by Thomas Tyron and view a presentation of the movie. Popcorn is provided. Newcomers welcome. Copies of the book available in the library.
• Teens in grades 7-12, can join Mrs. Ledezma for an informal book discussion over snacks at Teen Book Club. For October’s Book Club meeting, participants may choose any “Goosebumps” book to read and share.
• Calendars of events are available in the library.
• Mrs. Dorothy’s After School Programs are on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. for Kinder through 6th graders. Toddler Time programs occur on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m and are geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers. Program is free of charge.
• Mrs. Dorothy’s Afternoon Programs are on Mondays from 3 to 4 p.m. for 1st through 6th graders in June and July starting June 10. Participate in a different space-related activity every week.
• Teen Library Lounge is held on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for 7th All teens are welcome to board games, video games, crafts and snacks.
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
New fiction books available now include “Paper Chains” by Nicola Moriarty, “The Body Lies” by Jo Baker and “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb.
New non-fiction books available now include “Everyday Watercolor Flowers: A Modern Guide to Painting Blooms, Leaves and Stems Step by Step” by Jenna Rainey, “George P. Mitchell: Fracking, Sustainability, and an Unorthodox Quest to Save the Planet” by Loren Steffy and “I Love You, but I Hate your Politics: How to Protect your Intimate Relationships in a Poisonous Partisan World” by Jeanne Safer.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.