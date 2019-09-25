Lions offer Owls vision screening

ODEM – Recently, the Odem Area Lions Club provided vision screening at the Odem Edroy ISD registration for the 2019-2020 school year.
Dating back to 1925, Lions Club International initiated efforts in support of the visually impaired after Helen Keller attended the Lions Convention and challenged Lions Clubs to be “Knights” for the blind. The Odem Area Lions Club – with support from the Kingsville Noon Lions Club – provided free vision screenings to 152 children during the OEISD Schedule Pickup event. It was discovered that 22% of the 152 children screened showed a not previously identified visual impairment. The parents and school nurses, of those students with impairment were provided a report of the findings and were encouraged to seek a professional regarding their vision impairment. In addition to vision screenings, Lions Clubs around the world provide their community with eyeglass and eyeglasses recycling, recreational camps to those who are blind or have major loss of vision and more.
The Odem Area Lions Club meets the third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Odem Dairy Queen. Learn more about the Odem Area Lions Club on Facebook at facebook.com/odemarealionsclub.”