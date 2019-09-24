Literary Club starts new year off right

MATHIS – The Mathis Literary Club met on Sept. 12, to start off their new club year at the McCraw Administration Building with thirteen members present and one guest, Sue Hicks.
Hostesses Pat Doherty and Evelyn Hutchinson provided pimiento cheese sandwiches, chips and sugar cookies with lemonade, served on maroon paper plates and placed on flattened book bags with the Pirate logo used as place mats.
The guest speaker, Superintendent Benny Hernandez, spoke of matters and issues facing Mathis ISD, scores both the good and the ugly and his plans to keep improving the campus both academically and physically.
Both informative and entertaining, Hernandez kept the club captivated. He answered questions once his presentation was complete.
The business meeting of the Literary Club included paying dues and getting the new yearbook beautiful printed by member, Jenie McCraw.
Pat Doherty reported the Woodmen Insurance gifted the city with $500 for community improvement by providing a crape Myrtle to be placed at the corner of San Patricio and Bee Streets using quality material.
Lynne Nelson reported a conflict of interest with next month’s speaker so the meeting was moved to the third Wednesday in October and will be held in Nelson’s home.