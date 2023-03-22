Javier Soliz and his group, Los Unikoz have been together since 2015. Starting out of Gregory, Soliz has always been a local to the Coastal Bend.
Specializing in tejano and conjunto music, Soliz and Los Unikoz have already published two albums, with a third on its way.
Soliz’s music is inspired by the music he feels deep in his heart. He was introduced at a young age to Spanish tejano music. He wishes to be known as a great musician.
His latest accomplishment includes being inducted into the Tejano Roots Hall of Fame. This will be Soliz’s first time playing at Windfest.
A Gregory native, Soliz views this as a sort of homecoming. He feels honored to show the Coastal Bend what Gregory can do, noting several entertainers have come from Gregory, such as Ricky Smith and Guadalupe Reyas.
Soliz and Los Unikoz can be seen at Windfest on April 2 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.