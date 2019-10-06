Many mysteries remain at the library

PORTLAND – Join the Mystery Book Club on Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30-9 p.m. to discuss “The Other” by Thomas Tyron and view a presentation of the movie. Popcorn is provided. Newcomers welcome. Copies of the book available in the library.
• The Library will begin its bi-annual “Friends of the Library Portland Book Sale” on Thursday, Oct. 10, and it will run through Monday, Oct. 14 – during regular library hours. An “early shopping” opportunity will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the circulation desk.
• The annual Book-A-Palooza event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at TM Clark Elementary. There will be games, activities and free books for the little ones 2nd grade and younger. A special finale will be presented by The Magic of John O’Bryant.
• Teens in grades 7-12, can come for an informal book discussion over snacks at Teen Book Club. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Participants may choose any “Goosebumps” book or other book by Stephen King to read and share.
• Coloring for Grownups will be held the first Wednesday of every month form 6 to 8 p.m. Adults can de-stress wild enjoying a variety of designs and chat. The November session will be on the 6th.
• Mrs. Dorothy’s After School Programs are on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. for kinder through 6th graders. Toddler Time programs occur on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. and are geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers. Program is free of charge.
• Teen Library Lounge is held on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for 7th through 12th graders. All teens are welcome to board games, video games, crafts and snacks (attendance required for snacks).
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
• Calendars of events are available in the library.
New fiction books available now include “Killer Instinct” by James Patterson, “Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson and “Someone We Know” by Shari Lapena.
New non-fiction books available now include “The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier” by Ian Urbina, “What Would Maisie Do?: Inspiration from the Pages of Maisie Dobbs” by Jacqueline Winspear and “Guide Book of United States Coins: Mega Red” by David Bowers.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.