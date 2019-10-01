MATHIS – Mathis Athletic Boosters recently invited all businesses in Mathis to participate in the 2019 Spirit Contest.
The contest is designed to promote local spirit during football season. Each week a “winner” will be selected from all participating businesses. The winner will get to display a “Spirit Fan” of the week sign; they will be announced at the Friday night football game and their photograph will be submitted to the News of San Patricio, and they will receive other goodies too.
Businesses decorate the outside anyway they choose to show their Pirate Pride.
The first three week’s winners are as follows:
• A Little Bit of Sunshine – owner, Ricardo Leal Sr.
• The Coffee Jar Shop – owner, Natalie Espinoza and Monica Gonzalez
• Rusty Goods – owner, Kimberly McDonald and Kali Brown Calderon
For more information, contact Rosemary Urdialez at 361-255-1925 or messenger on Facebook to the Mathis Athletic Boosters.