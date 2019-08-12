Mathis health clinic to hold grand opening Tuesday

MATHIS – The Mathis Health Clinic began taking patients in July, but now the public has a chance to celebrate its arrival.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. the Mathis Health Clinic will hold their grand opening at 1205 E. San Patricio Ave. in Mathis.
Mathis Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Doug Dowler welcomes the new medical facility and the positive economic impact it makes to the community.
“Mathis is benefitting from the business and industry growth in San Patricio County,” he said. “We appreciate Dr. Rene Acuña and his team providing this new level of care.”
To celebrate, the Mathis Health Clinic Team is hosting the grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The public will have an opportunity to tour the facility, enjoy food and refreshments and mingle with the Mathis community’s new health care team.
The Mathis Health Clinic was made possible because of a generous donation by the Grace Lutheran Church in Mathis who has been working with the Mathis Economic Development Corporation.