Mathis Literary Clubs walks down memory lane with a sing-along

MATHIS – The October meeting of the Mathis Literary Club was held at the home of Lynne Nelson with Willena Quinn co-hosting. There were 14 members and three guests, Sue Hicks, Carolyn Henderson and Ray Zulauf, in attendance.
The hostesses served coffee and lemonade with Charlotte Plummer’s famous bread pudding with Quinn’s special touch.
The program was a delightful walk down memory lane with a sing-a-long ... our oldies.
Each member was handed a sheet of paper with the words to 10 of the best known songs from the late 1800s to late 1940s. Before each song Nelson gave a brief history of it.
The first one, “Mairzy Doats” was written when the songwriter listened to his daughter talking.
Stephen Foster who wrote so many beautiful songs like “Swanee River” and “Camptown Races” died at the age of 38 of alcoholism and in poverty.
“Clementine“, “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad”, ”She’ll be Coming Around the Mountain”, “Yankee Doodle” were all songs that were in the member’s memory banks.
“You’re a Grand Old Flag” was written by George M. Cohen who heard an old Civil War color bearer refer to the flag as a grand old rag. Such outrage ensued that Cohen changed rag to flag.
The ’40s gave birth to the barbershop quartets, and one fine example was “Down by the Old Mill Stream.”
“Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree (with anyone else but me)” was from a 1939 movie called “Private Buckaroo” and was popularized by The Andrew Sisters.
The Germans in 1941 used the white cliffs of Dover as guideposts for their war planes so the song (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) “The White Cliffs of Dover” was written in retaliation.
The two-term governor of Louisiana, Jimmy Davis wrote “You are My Sunshine.” Both Tex Ritter and Gene Autry recorded it, and the latest movie to have it in its script was ‘Oh, Brother, Where Art Thou?’
After the program, a business meeting occurred, and then the meeting adjourned.