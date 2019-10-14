McCool recognized at National Association of County Agricultural Agents conference

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA – Bobby McCool received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2019 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference held in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Sept. 10.
He was one of several honorees who represent the top one percent of the membership selected by their peers and the director of extension. The following represents the awardee’s recognition citation:
McCool has been serving San Patricio County for the past six years as the ag and natural resource agent. There is roughly 235,000 acres of row crop production of grain sorghum, cotton and corn within the county.
Row crop profitability has and will continue to be the major programming effort with emphasis on best management practices, weed management, crop management and variety trials.
He was instrumental in establishing the Coastal Bend Grain Storage and Handlers Safety Conference and the San Patricio County Community Garden. Other programming efforts include livestock and forage production and ag literacy.