The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in San Patricio county is drawing up plans for a future gun range, specifically for local 4-H and youth programs.
At a weekly Commissioners Court meeting held on Tuesday, June 1, San Patricio County Extension Agent Adrian Arredondo presented plans to bring shooting sports to San Patricio county by way of a grant from the National Rifle Association (NRA) Foundation. The presentation was made in an effort acquire county land for the shooting range.
The commissioners court considered the presentation and motioned to continue the discussion at a later date, with Judge David Krebs stating that the Court would continue to work with the organization on the project.
“Let us keep working on it,” said Judge Krebs during commissioners court. “We’ll see what we can come up with.”
According to Arredondo, the need for a local shooting range arose from the realization that many 4-H members transfer to Nueces or other surrounding counties so they can take part in their local shooting club chapters. Recently, because of the absence of a local chapter, San Patricio certified two coaches in order to begin the process of building a San Patricio shooting club.
“We don’t like to necessarily lose kids to go across the different counties to participate,” Arredondo said. “So we thought it was a big venture to go ahead and start our own shooting sports here with an emphasis on shotgun because that’s what the majority of them are doing right now.”
Bringing shooting sports to San Pat would give local youth the opportunity to learn about a variety of firearms beyond the stated emphasis on shotguns, such as pistols, rifles, muzzle loading and archery.
According to a statement provided by Arredondo, the local 4-H shooting club would bring competitive event opportunities to the area, and allow for basic practice and education on proper firearm maintenance and safety procedures, including the laws and ethics related to shooting and hunting.
“What all we’re needing right now is some piece of land that is centrally located for these kids to come to practice on a weekly basis.” Arredondo added.
The land needed to build the gun range and facilities on is, at minimum, approximately 41 acres – 600 yards long and 333 yards wide. There are other various design and spatial options that require a larger area, depending on the design.
The plan is to also make it a functioning range, with the 4-H Shooting Club establishing possible partnerships with other organizations, such as sheriff’s offices or the city.
“Mainly, it’s going to be for the kids, but we want to partner up with people that can help us make it a better functional facility,” Arredondo said.
The goal is to have the NRA grant application submitted by Dec. 1, and depending on the results, having the land and plans in place to break ground in spring of 2022, and to continue discussions with the county until then.
“We’ve always had some good support countywide,” Arredondo continued. “Anybody out there that would like to help us make this idea a reality, just give us a call.”
To contact the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and for more information, call 361-587-3400.
