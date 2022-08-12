San Patricio County is growing. Our rapid industrial growth continues to create new jobs and new demand for housing.
It is also greatly increasing our county’s property tax base. San Patricio County’s tax base has more than quadrupled since 2012. This growth is also increasing the demand for local government services. In the midst of all this new found prosperity, County leadership needs to be smart about utilizing that growing tax base to benefit our residents and taxpayers.
San Patricio County is in the planning phase of the largest building program in our county’s history. Among the projects currently on the drawing board are: a new County Courthouse Annex, comprehensive renovations to the existing Courthouse and a Hurricane & Tornado Resistant Safe Shelter. A new county jail facility is also much needed and cannot be far behind.
Property taxes fund virtually all county operations and construction projects. Unfortunately, San Patricio County appears to be following a path to fund this massive building program in a manner that will unnecessarily put a much greater tax burden on our residents and small business owners.
If the county does not pass a bond election to finance this and future building programs, then the commissioners court will be giving another big tax break to the very industries that are already receiving tens of millions of annual tax abatements from San Patricio County.
Those unintentional additional tax breaks will simply cause the average homeowner and small business owner to pay more in property taxes than they would have paid had the County passed a bond election to fund their construction programs.
All recent tax abatements provided to local industry provide for major property tax breaks for up to 10 years. Those reductions are only for the taxes used for county maintenance and operations (M&O). They do not give industry a break on taxes used to pay for voter authorized bonded indebtedness (interest & sinking: I&S). School districts in our region have long used this tool to leverage the benefit to most taxpayers for public school construction.
For example, virtually 90% of G-PISD school construction is paid by local industry when the district chooses to pass a bond issue for a building program.
However, if the district instead opts to use certificates of obligation (loans without voter authorization), the residential taxpayers share of that cost would be increased by an order of magnitude.
The San Patricio County Commissioners Court should place the interests of county residents and small business owners’ ahead of big industry. County leadership needs to place a bond referendum on the ballot and allow the majority of taxpayers to have a voice in how our county’s construction projects are funded.
The county should not avoid a bond election for the convenience of the commissioners court. To do so would be irresponsible and will ultimately hurt those taxpayers that can least afford it.