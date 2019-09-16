A&M AgriLife Extension continues second year of mental health training

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – The Rebuild Texas Fund awarded its last round of grantees in July and one of the programs funded by the grant was mental health first aid training and mental health seminars supported by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The Rebuild Texas Fund is a collaborative project of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the OneStar Foundation.
Since its founding in August 2017, the Rebuild Texas Fund has awarded over $100 million across 212 community projects impacting over 1.1 million individuals across all major program areas including housing, education, workforce, small business, health and community/economic development.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service received a grant of $301,269 to support mental health first aid training and mental health seminars throughout the area.
The grant funds the curriculum, reading materials and any additional things needed to conduct the trainings.
Cristina Cornejo, program officer of the Rebuild Texas Fund, explained the program’s funding is their second time receiving a grant from Rebuild Texas Fund.
“They did so well during that first grant,” said Cornejo.
According to Cornejo, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service hosted over 12 mental health seminars during the first grant.
Thirty-nine individuals from San Patricio County received training for adult mental health first aid and youth mental health first aid.
“In this next round our goal is to have approximately 35 different trainings and those will be in all five regions of Texas (affected by Hurricane Harvey),” said Cornejo. “So all the way from Port Arthur to all the way down to the Corpus area.”
Meredith Carter, extension program specialist in 4-H youth development, is one of two individuals who have been leading the program.
Carter said that Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is excited for the opportunity afforded by the Rebuild Texas Fund.
“As a result we’ve been able to train, in the first year, 360 individuals in mental health first aid for adults and youth,” Carter said.
“Roughly, Rebuild Texas has given us a little over $550,000 over the course of two years for us to deliver mental health first aid trainings in the complete 41-county area that was affected by Hurricane Harvey.”
According to Carter and Cornejo, new extension agents, program specialists and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service employees who have a passion for teaching mental health education are trained and become certified to teach those courses and seminars.
“They’ve got such a vast network, and they’re in all 254 counties in the state of Texas,” Cornejo said.
“We really love the fact that these agents once they receive this training, and can become a certified teacher, they can go out, and if we have any other future disasters, they’re already certified and ready to go on the ground.”
The courses are designed to train those on how to respond to adults and youth who may be experiencing a mental health challenge or a mental health disorder.
“We really focus on prevention and early intervention,” said Carter. “In addition to teaching the warning signs and in being able to identify those risk factors, we also are reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.”
Carter said it is critical for destigmatizing mental health when it comes to mental health education.
“The more we can destigmatize the issues surrounding mental health, the more people are willing to talk and certainly, the more we can talk, the more progress we can make,” Carter said.
A critical point she wants to make about these trainings is that they do not train anybody to diagnose or treat an individual with a mental health disorder.
“We are connecting them to resources and educating them and really giving them an action plan on how to help somebody get to the resources that they need in their area,” she said.
Carter believes the trainings have opened up the ability for individuals to talk about what is bothering them.
“I think it’s given individuals and the counties (affected by Hurricane Harvey) the ability to understand that they’re not alone,” she said. “And the stress and the problems that they’re facing, are similar to many other individuals in their counties.”
Continuing onto its second year, the program will be identifying counties in the 41-county area affected and will try to offer a mental health first aid course for youth and adults in each one of those counties.
“We’ve started training individuals outside of the Hurricane Harvey region because, as we know, natural disasters do not discriminate,” Carter said. “This allows us as an agency to mobilize and to be able to help those individuals after a natural disaster or any traumatic event.”
Since July was Rebuild Texas Fund’s last round of grantees, the program will now be working with those organizations which received the grants and assist them as they go through their grants.
“We just want to really help support these communities and celebrate these communities after they come back from Hurricane Harvey,” Cornejo said.