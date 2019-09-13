Acosta Jr. voted in for Mathis City Council Place 4, Trejo steps down

MATHIS – At Monday night’s city council meeting, Ramon Acosta Jr. was voted for the vacant spot for Place 4 on the council.
Acosta Jr. was born and raised in Mathis, calling himself a true Pirate.
“As a matter of fact, I was the only one in my family that was born in the house. So, I guess you could say I’m a true Pirate,” Acosta said.
He graduated from Mathis High School in 1991. From there Acosta began to work until earning his associates degree at Texas State Technical College in Harlingen.
“I was working in dental for 16 years and I did a 360 career change,” Acosta said. “Now I’m working corrections at a state prison here in Beeville. And I’ve been doing that for close to 10 years already.”
When he is not working, Acosta likes to spend time with his children and maintain his healthy lifestyle at the gym.
Acosta said he’s always been the person to be committed to his town.
“I’ve always been that person that’s been wanting my town to excel and not just in our city, but in our schools and in our community,” he said. “I believe that in the next couple of years, there’s going to be a big change in Mathis for the better.
“You know, I think we’re going in the right way and I just believe in my town. I’ve always believed in town.
“And I’ve always been a small town guy. I lived in Austin for three years, when I moved back down; it’s just always brought me back over here.
“This is where my roots are in my family and this is what I’ll be to the end.”
Acosta said he wanted to run for city council because he wants to be a part of the change that he sees happening in Mathis.
“I want to see it continue to grow,” he said. “I see a lot of change in our town. You know, small mom-and-pop businesses just popping up and growing and having these little restaurants opening up. That’s a big change in our town. We haven’t had that in a long time.”
“I’ve had friends that passed by (Highway) 37. And they’re like, ‘Hey, I passed by that town but, you know, I didn’t see much.’ Now it’s like, ‘Hey, y’all got a good barbecue restaurant there.’ And ‘Hey, you got a good pizza restaurant there.’ People are noticing where Mathis is.”
One of Acosta’s plans for the council is to go in with an open mind.
“I want to work with the councilmen and the mayor by going in there with an open mind and work with each other because I feel like if we go in there and work with each other, every problem has a solution,” said Acosta. “I feel like working together we can make this happen.”
He will be sworn in at the next regular city council meeting on Sept. 23.
In other council news, Abel Trejo, councilman Place 2, was noticeably absent. Council members said that previous Mayor Pro Tem Trejo, who had a seat at the council for years, decided to step down to focus on work.
The city of Mathis will officially accept his resignation at a special city council meeting on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.