AEP Texas crews plan to close the intersection of FM 2986 and CR 78 near Gregory from Monday, Dec. 6, to Saturday, Dec. 11, during daytime hours to accommodate wire replacement activities along the existing power line route, weather permitting.
The planned wire pulling activities require crews to close the intersection between 8:30 and 3:30 p.m. on these days.
Motorists should expect to see construction signage and flags near the worksite. Large utility trucks and other heavy equipment will be used to position and replace the wires.
Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection by using alternate roads to access U.S. 181 during the planned work hours.
This work supports electric transmission improvements in the area and ensures safe, reliable power for area customers.