What was supposed to be a job that lasted a little more than a month slowly became a yearlong effort on behalf of San Patricio County Pct. 4 Commissioner Howard Gillespie and County Engineer John Hernandez.
The original work was going to repair two bridges located on County Road 1360 near Taft – one about 165 feet long and another about 90 feet long.
Now, nearly a year later, the job is complete ... mostly.
When the two began their work on the bridges they received quite the surprise – and not the good kind.
“We pulled all the seal coat and asphalt off the first smallest bridge, and the decking underneath of it is completely rotten,” Gillespie said earlier this year. “I have to go out there and get some lumber special ordered. That’s going to cost about $28,000.”
That was the original price tag for repairing both bridges.
“We had to remove everything and all the hardware had to be custom made and replaced,” Gillespie said. “I’m told the bridge was built sometime in the 60s, so everything was just really rotten underneath and we had to take everything down basically to the bones.”
Then came the task of actually getting the lumber to replace the rotten boards which was a headache all in itself due to the shortage during the pandemic.
“We had to find someone who could cut the lumber to the exact size to match what had been there from the 60s,” Gillespie added. “Then we had to find somebody who could creosote (a wood preservation method) that.
“So the lumber had gone to a mill in Louisiana, then some of the stuff was creosoted, but it had to (change) hands because they didn’t have their license, so they couldn’t do that.
“Eventually that got done.
“Then we needed some more timbers, so we had the lumberyard cut those but he had to go to Mississippi to get those creosoted and then brought back over here.
“There was all kinds of problems. The only thing good about it was a trucking company got in here almost the next day, so that was spot on.”
For the second bridge, County Engineer Hernandez received General Land Office funds and will contract the repairs out early next year.
The bridge that was just finished has a life expectancy of 30-40 years.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•