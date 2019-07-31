Mathis - The Mathis Police Department is currently looking for two male individuals in connection to an aggravated robbery that took place at the Circle K this evening.
The suspects are believed to have stolen approximately $3,000 from the victim. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.
The suspects appear to be Hispanic males between the ages of 20 to 30, both standing at between 5’4” - 5’8”.
If you know the identity or seem familiar with the suspects pictured above, call the Mathis Police Department at (361) 547-2113 immediately and give as much detailed information as possible.
The police department will try and post clearer footage of the two men when it comes available.