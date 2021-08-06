The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) started the first quarter of the year down 9% from 2020 just as the pandemic was beginning to show its teeth. Despite a few lean months, 2020 ended up becoming one of POCCA’s biggest years and became the nation’s largest port in total revenue tonnage.
Now it looks like another big year for the port as the second quarter numbers soared and set a new record for tonnage with 80.5 million tons of cargo.
“Our quarter two was a record quarter for us as well as the first half of the year,” Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge said. “Our volumes are up about 4.7% and a lot of that is being driven by crude oil exports, and we’re also seeing a surge in agriculture exports. Our ag exports are up 42% and LNG is currently up more than 7%.
“We’re seeing some real strength in those three key areas – LNG, crude oil and agricultural products – which, by the way, are the top three commodity segments that have been in the trade agreement that the Trump administration negotiated with China to reduce our trade deficit by $200 billion dollars.
“We are the only country that can both feed and fuel our own population and still have significant amount left over to export to other countries.”
The large increase in agriculture products will surely bode well for San Patricio County farmers who have been trying to get more storage space at the port by using the nearby Interstate Grain Port Terminal Elevator, which has been closed for years.
Strawbridge added that the port is seeing a strong demand in energy-related products as countries begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the port’s customers play a vital role in both fueling and feeding the global population and is proud of the work they’re doing by producing and moving products to high-demand areas of the world.
“We are fortunate to be able to support our customers and stakeholders by keeping the Port of Corpus Christi fully operational, ensuring global commerce and job growth continues uninterrupted,” Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman Charles W. Zahn Jr. said. “The port remains committed to serving the business and regional communities in which it operates with the commission’s commitment to high standards in (environment social governance).”
