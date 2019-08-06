ARANSAS PASS – On Sunday, the Aransas Pass Police Department received a report just after 6 p.m. of a victim reportedly being held against his will at a residence in the 900 block of South Arch Street.
According to APPD, four suspects held the victim at gunpoint while searching his phone and demanding answers to a work-related issue. Turns out the victim and three of the suspects worked together.
In a statement, the APPD said the suspects were holding the victim over alleged comments made he made about one of his coworkers. After holding the victim for several hours, they then released him and offered him a grilled cheese sandwich for his troubles.
After the APPD receiving this report, they and the assigned detective worked through the evening and into today gathering evidence and making arrests in this case.
Jamison Nejezchleb, 26, Jeremy Radford, 33, William Swan, 31, and Thomasine Radford, 24, were later arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.