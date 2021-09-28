A San Patricio county teen committed suicide in the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 16, after killing his family and posting pictures of them to social media.
Shortly after 1 a.m., the Department of Public Safety (DPS) McAllen office contacted the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office and reported that the juvenile, a 15-year-old male, had posted “disturbing photos on social media of his deceased family members stating he killed them.”
According to the San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the Aransas Pass Police Department reported the same information moments later, and also relayed that the teen had threatened to “continue his violence” at a local school.
Aransas Pass and Ingleside Police Departments along with the San Pat Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the teen at an RV Park located at 2250 S. Commercial Dr. in San Patricio.
“The officers approached the residence and spoke with a male from the outside of the RV and asked him to come out,” Rivera said. “He said no then a single gun shot was heard.”
When officers made entry into the RV, four deceased bodies were discovered, along with the dead bodies of two dogs.
It was later determined that the deceased were William Colburn Jr., 63, Janna Colburn, 53, Emma Colburn, 13, and the 15-year-old suspect William Quince Colburn III.
Investigators were still on the scene late into the day on Sept. 16 and were confident that there were no further threats to area schools, but had yet to determine which school the suspected shooter was originally targeting. Aransas Pass ISD stated that the suspected shooter was not a student.
“Our investigation continues on this sad tragedy,” Rivera added, “and of course we have so many unanswered questions and we are trying to find answers.”
No motive for the violence had yet to be determined, but Rivera stated that the mother was celebrating her birthday.
“It’s sad and ironic that she ends up being killed on her birthday,” Rivera said.
“As tragic as it is, I think we may have saved some lives, too, because you know, his intention really was to continue his violence toward a school,” Rivera continued. “What school? We don’t know, but he had the weapons and ammunition to do so.
“I’m glad that the agencies came together – particularly the people that called in the threat – so that we could start taking action right away.”
