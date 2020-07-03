CORPUS CHRISTI – Corpus Christi’s controversial seawater desalination plants have been in the works since 2014 and in May took another step toward completion with the Corpus Christi City Council approving action to apply for financial assistance.
The city began evaluating potential future water supplies in 2014 as a result of the drought conditions experienced in 2010-2013. After intensive evaluation by a multi-disciplinary group during the first phase, the conclusion was reached that seawater desalination was feasible as a new source for some of the region’s’ water supply needs.
The two plants will be located at the Inner Harbor Ship Channel in Port Aransas next to the ferry landing and the other in the vicinity of La Quinta Channel in San Patricio County.
Concerned Corpus Christi residents have began a petition, not to stop the plants from being built, but to be part of the larger conversation as they feel their livelihoods, as well as the environment, will be negatively impacted by the two plants.
The story began in 2015 and carried on through 2016 when Corpus dealt with multiple water boils.
“And there was no accountability and no plans for the elderly, the disabled, people without cars and the homeless, schools – there were all kinds of things that were really very frustrating and so we started following water issues back then,” For the Greater Good (FtGG) founder Dr. Isabel Araiza said. “So we went to a meeting held by a group called H2O for Texas and they were talking about water resiliency, but they were pushing desalination.
“If you looked at their sponsorships, it was all the petro chem companies, heavy industry. So the arguments that are being put forward about desal are really centered on privileging the wants of the heavy industry in the port.”
On their website, FtGG is described as “A local grassroots community organization dedicated to the betterment of our community” and lists one of its main objectives as “FtGG does not want the Coastal Bend to become a sacrifice zone for industry. This campaign is about protecting our families, our environment, and our wallets from the harm that desalination (and the fossil fuel industry it would support) would bring.”
Coastal Alliance to Protect our Environment (CAPE), Clean Economy Coalition, Sierra Club, Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend and Portland Citizens United have all joined in on FtGG’s efforts to speak about the issues of desalination with The Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge, Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb and the Corpus Christi City Council.
Phone calls to Strawbridge for comment were not returned.
FtGG held a Drive-By “NoDesal” Petition-Signing on June 18 at Oleander Point Cole Park to amend the City Charter of Corpus Christi to Prohibit Pursuit of Desalination. Unfortunately heavy rains caused them to move to the parking garage of La Palmera Mall but didn’t silence the group and their several supporters as they voiced their opinions.
In a press release the groups stated, “Four desalination plants are seeking permits in our area. If built, these “desal” plants would dump billions of gallons of harmful brine concentrate into Corpus Christi Bay every month. This poses a huge threat to marine ecosystems and recreation, fishing, and tourism economies the Coastal Bend depends upon. Corpus Christi City Council and the Mayor have repeatedly dismissed the community’s concerns about desalination, so the community is fighting back by circulating a petition to allow Corpus Christi residents to vote on this issue. We say “Let the People Vote”.”
The organization said they will be holding drive-by petitions every Saturday through July from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Oleander Point Cole Park and will be practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
“We really haven’t had serious conversations about what could happen with desal,” Araiza said. “How would that impact other economic sectors? How does that impact community health because that limitless supply of water will invite more industrial build out?
“The other component of that as well as that the city’s willing to potentially invest at least $1.3 billion in desalination and get into debt for that, while at the same time they’re neglecting water infrastructure that exists for the residents that live within the city.”
As part of the planning and permitting process, the Port paid to have studies performed by the University of Texas Marine Science Institute and Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi’s Harte Research Institute to look into desalination best practices to “best available science and technology to minimize environmental impacts”.
A memo from Director of Environmental Planning & Compliance Sarah L. Garza to the Port Commission read that the study didn’t provide enough information on the environmental impact of the desalination plant would have on Harbor Island. While they will go ahead with the project, the new plan is to locate the locate the intake structure offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.
The memo also stated, “Port staff continues to work with the local scientific community to develop new predictive modeling of larval fish movements to inform future planning and design of maritime infrastructure.
“The Port is also in the process of permitting the discharge for a desalination plant at Harbor Island and has confirmed through modeling that a combination of diffuser technology and the high flow rate in the Ship Channel would effectively negate impacts for a facility of the size proposed at Harbor Island.”
“It’s for heavy industry, not for local commercial businesses,” Araiza added. “It’s not for residential households. The potential ripple effects are something that we really need to be talking about.
“We see desalination as something that will affect the entire community, and because of that, we think that the community should vote on it.”
