According to the state health department and San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley, the county is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Add to that the Delta Variant, which has also been detected in both Nueces and San Patricio Counties but isn’t raising alarms just yet.
“We are seeing more cases, but we’re not seeing more fatalities ... so far,” Mobley told commissioners last week. “But, fatality reporting tends to lag behind, so we’re about three weeks into the month, so it will certainly go up.
“We are again seeing a spike within the nation, within the state and within our county, not a huge one like we’ve seen in the past, but it’s definitely there.”
With one county resident having died from COVID last week, Mobley said that at the moment it’s difficult to say if it was the variant or the original version of the virus that caused it. He also stated that most cases of COVID and the variant were people who weren’t immunized and those that have been immunized have less severe symptoms.
Mobley said that while vaccinations have slowed down it is, without question, the best way to be protected from COVID and the Delta variant.
He added that the doctors he works with in Corpus Christi have reported that those who were vaccinated and caught COVID had a much lower viral load and didn’t get very sick. He also said that hospitals are only half full at the moment but there is definitely an increase in COVID hospitalizations.
Currently 55% of San Patricio residents ages of 12 and older have gotten one shot with 47% fully vaccinated.
With other cities mandating masks once again, the real question on everyone’s mind is are the masks coming back?
“What I’ve heard from the governor, and I agree with him, face masks are only minimally useful,” Mobley said. “We have enough immunizations now that I don’t see them coming back.
“There may be some high risk exceptions but face masks only reduce the incidence of COVID about 3%. They do help, but only if we were spiking really high, but at this time I don’t see us going back.”
