SINTON – While the secret of Aunt Aggie De’s praline recipe is shrouded in mystery, the candy store’s mascot, Agnes the squirrel, holds a mystery of her own.
Many Sinton residents will drive by the large statue in the wee hours of the morning and realize her hat has changed – seemingly out of nowhere.
In the spring she has a boat hat, from March until August she wears a party hat to celebrate her anniversary and owner Eleanor Harren’s birthday. For football season, she dons a pirate hat and then a Santa hat in November until Christmas.
Chatting with local residents, it seems as though no one has actually seen the change take place.
“Nobody really knows and everybody is curious about how it’s done,” retired teacher and employee Rhonda Rosenauer said.
“Eleanor Harren had an aunt Agnes and they would call her Aunt Aggie De and that is where the creamy original recipe came from.
“So that is why the squirrel is named Agnes and that’s where the name of the company Aunt Aggie De’s Pralines comes from.
“Agnes is our spokes-squirrel and she says a praline in each hand is a balanced meal,” she laughed.
On Monday, Aug. 26, at 9:30 a.m., the curtain will be pulled back and all will be revealed for the first time as the changing of the party hat to the Sinton pirate hat will be made public along with a celebration featuring the Sinton High School band, football players, cheerleaders and Sinton ISD faculty and staff.
During the event, Coonrod Electric will change the hat for all to see.
“It’s a great way to demonstrate Sinton loyalty because Coonrod Electric will bring the bucket truck from his business and they change the hat for us,” Rosenauer added. “Then Mrs. Harren gives them pralines. So it’s a barter system.”
Harren said with a grin, “It’s always so nice for them to do that.”
Newly minted Chief Operating Officer Janie Nunez-Perez added, “I don’t think in the past we’ve ever done this. So I want to change it a little bit.
“This time around we want one big boom – with the band and the music and everyone here.”
Nunez-Perez has actually worked for Aunt Aggi De’s for 30 of the 32 years the business has been in operation. In May she was promoted to COO with this being her first big event for the store.