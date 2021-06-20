The residents of the VIP Adult Day Care Center, 114 N Vineyard Ave. in Sinton, have not only been gaining some knowledge on gardening recently, but also getting some much needed exercise in the fresh air outdoors.
Better Living for Texas Extension Agent Kathleen McCown has been traveling around the county dispersing her knowledge of planting vegetables to those in the community on food assistance programs.
For McCown it’s not just about planting their favorite foods, it’s about making them as independent as possible while getting some exercise while they’re at it.
“It’s important because they can eat if they don’t have money,” McCown said of the program. “I tell them it is to get the stuff that they can’t find in the store or the stuff that’s the most expensive and that’s what we grow.
“I’ve also had apartment managers tell me that before we set up gardens outside, some of the older ladies would not come out of their apartments. They stayed inside all day.
“Isolation isn’t good to begin with, but being isolated inside really is bad. Especially when you’re all alone. They need to be cared for and to know that somebody cares for them.”
Attending one of her classes at VIP, it was easy to notice how engaged the residents were and how many questions they had about growing certain types of vegetables.
“I would like to think that they are that interested – and maybe they are – but I think part of that is that they think to themselves, ‘Who is this crazy woman and what is she going to do next?’,” McCown laughed.
All joking aside, she added that she feels older people need to be more self-sufficient and gardening allows them that opportunity.
“That’s my whole deal,” she said. “That and getting to be outside in the fresh air and move around a little bit. That’s really, really important.”
While the pandemic, along with wildly unpredictable weather, does put a damper on things from time-to-time, McCown isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. She has many more communities to visit and a lot more lessons to teach.
“We’re just clicking along and had kind of a slow start, but we’re doing okay now. We’re doing good.”
