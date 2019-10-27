Bizarre stolen car chase leaves authorities stunned

TAFT – While stolen car chases typically are not out of the ordinary, this particular chase left San Patricio County authorities in a bizarre situation.
“It’s a crazy deal,” said San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera when commenting on the situation.
The incident began just before midnight on Oct. 16 at Stripes in Odem.
According to the sheriff, two men from Victoria had connected on Facebook with a man from Taft who was selling a used red Mustang. The man from Taft agreed to meet the two buyers at Stripes in Odem.
“The two men from Victoria show up in a white car while the red Mustang comes in Taft,” the sheriff said.
Rivera said that three men went on a test drive with the Mustang. When they returned to Stripes, the man from Taft was outside the Mustang while the one of men from Victoria was sitting in the driver’s seat.
According to Rivera, the two were negotiating on the price of the vehicle.
“The man from Taft wants $250 for the car because it was not all that good,” Rivera said. “The buyer in the driver’s seat said, ‘What do you think, I’ll give you $100 for the car; $250 is too much.’ The seller responded saying he still wanted $250 for it.”
Rivera then said, according to surveillance footage, the man from Victoria took off with the red Mustang heading north on Highway 77.
It was then, according to Rivera, that the Mustang seller confronted the other man from Victoria who was sitting in a white vehicle.
“The seller said your buddy just stole my car, get out. He then takes that car to go chase after his stolen Mustang,” Rivera said. “So in between, DPS sees the situation going on, then proceeds to chase after the seller in the white car.”
The seller proceeds to head to Taft because he believes he’s chasing after his Mustang, Rivera said. The man had his lights turned off to ward off the authorities and abandoned the white car at a Little League baseball field in Taft.
The sheriff continued, saying the buyer who stole the Mustang went the opposite direction and headed toward Sinton.
According to Rivera, the buyer tried to play the victim after the Mustang’s engine blew out and ran off the road.
“The buyer calls the police, saying the Mustang seller pulled a gun on him and explaining that’s why he fled the scene,” Rivera said.
He said the surveillance footage contradicted the buyer’s statement. When the buyer was brought in for questioning, he claimed he didn’t know what was going on.
No one has filed charges, the sheriff said.
According to Rivera, he believes they have identified all three men involved.
At the time of publication, authorities are still searching for the Mustang seller.
AJ Lopez is the assistant editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at sanpatricio@mySouTex.com.