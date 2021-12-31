The Coastal Bend Blood Center is ringing in the New Year with a massive blood drive in Portland and giving donors a chance to win some awesome post-Christmas goodies.
The Coastal Bend Blood Center is inviting local residents to join its fifth annual Find The Hero In You Blood Drive at the Portland Walmart, 2000 U.S. Hwy 181. The drive will be Sunday, Jan. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The blood center said it needs to collect more than 150 donations daily to supply the need blood products to 20 medical facilities within its 10 Coastal Bend area counties.
A release from the blood center said, “Local patients are counting on your lifesaving donation and this blood drive is vital to make sure our shelves are restocked from traumas we will see over the next few weeks.”
To sweeten the deal, the center said that every donor that donates at the drive will be entered to win an Oculus, Airpods, a Yeti cooler, a 43 inch flat screen TV, $250 Cavender’s gift card, a Roomba, SeaWorld Tickets, a $100 Valero Gas Card and much more. On top of all the prizes, blood donors will receive a “Find The Hero In You” T-shirt and an Outback Steakhouse coupon.
The center is encouraging donors to schedule appointments, but said walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment donors can text the word ‘APPOINT’ to 999-777, call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943 or visit their website at coastalbendbloodcenter.org.
