It was back in 2018 when the Portland City Council approved the final design for the new Chris Andrews Boating Center, which will be constructed at a Portland site on the northwest side of the U.S. Highway 181 causeway that connects Portland to Corpus Christi. It provides access to Nueces Bay and Corpus Christi Bay and can be accessed from Rincon Channel.
The city received a Texas Parks and Wildlife State Boating Access Grant for $498,600 to help pay for construction of the ramp along with a $200,000 donation from the family of deceased 1971 Gregory-Portland High School graduate Chris Andrews, who died in January 2015.
Libby Linebarger and Suzie Andrews said he loved fishing and offered the cash donation for the project to honor their brother.
Bids were opened on Dec. 7, of last year and MB Western Industrial Contracting submitted the lowest bid of $1,108,628.50 for the project with the concrete parking lot alternative.
The final project’s proposed funding is coming through the TPW grant, the donation from the Andrews family and $410,000 from Hotel Occupancy Tax Funds.
“This item was kind of a long time coming,” said Portland Deputy City Manager Brian DeLatte.
During this bid process, we asked HDR Engineering, our consulting engineer on the project, to specify several different alternatives on the project to specify an asphalt parking lot or a concrete parking lot, asphalt parking spaces or concrete parking spaces, as well as some of the different material options for the pier decking itself that extends out over the water.”
DeLatte said city staff approved the concrete materials because it would last longer and have the greatest return of their investment.
The project includes a new, double-wide ramp, two L-shaped timber walkways, a parking lot, picnic tables, lighting, a covered fish-cleaning station and a three-sided timber privacy screen to obscure the view of portable toilets from view of the adjacent roadway.
After City Council approved the bid, DeLatte said the next step was to get the paperwork over to the TPW. Although the grant was approved, the city has yet to finalize an agreement with TPW and has not yet received money from the grant.
“We hope to have this under construction as soon as possible, but the construction timeline depends on the Parks and Wildlife agreement process,” he added. “We think we’re as close as we’ve ever been.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•