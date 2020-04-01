Body found in Old San Patricio linked to Corpus Christi homicide

OLD SAN PATRICIO – San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office investigators and crime scene investigators were called to Farm-to-Market Road 666 near the small town of Old San Patricio on March 16 where the body of a man was discovered in a ditch.
The Nueces County Medical Examiner said that family members later identified the man as Paul Rowland Jr., 35, of Corpus Christi from tattoos on his body. An autopsy revealed that he had been fatally shot.
According to CCPD, on March 9, Rowland was named a person of interest in the killing of Abel Gonzales, 41, who was found dead near Cunningham Middle School in Corpus Christi two days prior. Gonzales had a gunshot wound to the head.
For that case, CCPD were originally called to the scene for reports of a truck that crashed into a fence, but when they arrived, they found Gonzales dead with the engine running.
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said the investigation has been turned over to CCPD.
So far, no arrests have been made in either case.