On March 4, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Taft public water system, PWS ID No. 250007 to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled before use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling before use as of March 5.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Bernie Saenz, City of Taft, Public Works Director, at 361-533-4616.