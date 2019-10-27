SINTON – The bond was lowered for Ronnie Rodriguez Jr., who was involved in a deadly shooting at a child’s birthday party in Taft in 2018.
An altercation between families erupted, causing Rodriguez and his father, Ronnie Rodriguez Sr., to open fire, killing four men and injuring one.
Ronnie Rodriguez Sr. was indicted for capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury earlier this year.
Rodriguez Jr. was indicted for capital murder on Aug. 23.
His bond was initially set at $1 million before his attorney filed a motion of a “writ of habeas corpus,” also known as a motion for bond reduction.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, Rodriguez Jr.’s bond was lowered to $500,000 with conditions on Oct. 15.
At the time of this publication, both Rodriguez Jr. and Sr. remain in jail.
