Small Town Boutique, a new business opened at 122 E Sinton St. in Sinton, held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on May 8. Pictured from left, Lupita Deleon, Alyssa Deleon, Izabella Reyna, Darcy Shaw, Brandon Garcia, Sheri Kirk, Kadence Garcia, owner Hope Deleon, Emil Deleon, Christie Prine, Dina Reyna, Emmit Deleon, Beatrice Yambirt, Sonia Torres, Mia Marin, Melody Cortes and Gaby Montes.