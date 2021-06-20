The chance to impart a little reasonably-priced style ultimately inspired the creation of a brand new shop located in the heart of Sinton.
Opened since April 24, Small Town Boutique, located at 122 E. Sinton St. in Sinton, offers an array of products to their customers, from jewelry, shoes, women’s clothing to phone cases, pop-it toys, plushies, purses, backpacks and candles -- and don’t forget a friendly face.
For owner Hope Deleon –the aforementioned friendly face – opening Small Town Boutique was her chance to offer something more to the citizens of Sinton.
“I realized the town needed a place to come in and shop that was not only affordable, but one that provided the latest fashion styles for all ages from girls to women,” Deleon said.
“Sometimes you just need a last minute outfit or gift and don’t have time to go out of town.”
According to Deleon, the shop represents a new chapter for not only herself, but for the community at large. And soon, that new chapter – the shop – will be branching out and offering T-shirt printing and custom cups.
Deleon added, “I hope to add a sense of style and affordability where you can find exactly what you need.”
