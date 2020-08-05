Buckeye loads first vessel at new South Texas gateway terminal in the Port of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Port of Corpus Christi recognized Buckeye Partners L.P. – one of the largest liquid petroleum products pipeline operators in the United States – for achieving a historic milestone in its South Texas Gateway (STG) Terminal project. On July 16 the Port announced that Buckeye loaded its first vessel with crude oil sourced from the Permian Basin for export to overseas markets.
STG is a joint venture 50% owned and operated by Buckeye Partners. Phillips 66 Partners LP and Marathon Petroleum Corporation each have a 25% ownership interest. When fully operational, STG’s petroleum products storage capacity will be 8.6 million barrels, with the potential to expand to 10 million barrels, and up to 800,000 barrels per day of throughput capacity at two deepwater docks.
“The milestone reached by Buckeye Partners L.P. on loading its first vessel at the South Texas Gateway Terminal is monumental, particularly as our nation’s economic recovery from COVID-19 gets underway,” Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi Sean Strawbridge said. “The oil and gas industry has gone through a period of unprecedented demand destruction that is only now beginning to show signs of reversing. The loading of this vessel with crude from the Permian Basin is a sign that this economic downturn is changing direction.”
Executive Vice President of Buckeye GP and President of Global Marine Terminals Khalid Muslih added, “South Texas Gateway represents a significant investment in the Port of Corpus Christi and a long-term commitment to our customers.
“Our employees and contractors continue their efforts to safely and efficiently complete the additional phases of construction on this project, which we expect to be fully complete by the first quarter of 2021. This world-class facility will play a critical role in serving global energy markets from South Texas and the Port of Corpus Christi.”
Buckeye’s global terminal network comprises more than 115 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of approximately 127 million barrels across its portfolio of pipelines, inland terminals and marine terminals located primarily in the East Coast, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States as well as in the Caribbean.
Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman Charles W. Zahn said that as ‘The Energy Port of the Americas’ it was the Port’s mission to ensure that customers are able to fulfill the energy needs of their allies around the world who rely on American energy to power their lives.
“We congratulate Buckeye Partners L.P. for reaching this important stage in their South Texas Gateway Terminal facility,” he added.