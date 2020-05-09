Businesses ready for Phase I of opening Texas

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – For weeks businesses and their customers have been waiting to hear news about reopening. On April 27, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Phase I to open Texas and allow some businesses to open beginning on May 1.
“This strategic approach to opening the state of Texas prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and follows the guidelines laid out by our team of medical experts,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement.
“Now more than ever, Texans must remain committed to safe distancing practices that reduce the spread of COVID-19, and we must continue to rely on doctors and data to provide us with the safest strategies to restore Texans’ livelihoods.”
All retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls are permitted to reopen on May 1 but must limit their capacity to 25% of their listed occupancy level.
If there is no increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases during Phase I, the occupancy rate could be expanded to 50% effective May 18. Components of Phase II will be announced at the Governor’s press conference on May 18.
One store gearing up to re-open is City Chix Boutique in Portland.
“We have thoroughly cleaned our store and continue to clean our store,” City Chix Boutique Executive Manager Carrie Doreck said. “We will be safe and have hand sanitizer available for our customers. My employees will be wearing masks and gloves while they’re doing any transactions with customers and we’ll have gloves for customers would like to wear them while they were shopping as well.”
Doreck added that her business has been doing well due to the support of her customers embracing City Chix’s change to online shopping, free shipping and curbside pick-up.
“We are just really feeling very blessed and very fortunate that everyone continues to support City Chix and I hope they’re supporting other local businesses as well.”
A few other retail spaces have opened in the area as well such as My Mom Had That and the dining room at both locations of The Butter Churn Restaurant.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce and Mathis Economic Development Corporation reopened on Monday, May 4, though visitors will be welcomed by appointment only. Employees at the county courthouse returned to work on Monday as well but the courthouse will remain closed to the public until further notice.
One question that has split the online community when news of Texas reopening was announced — Is Texas ready?
On a recent online post, county residents made comments that stated ‘as long as COVID-19 is still spreading stores should not open’ to ‘everyone is hurting and people need to get back to work.’
San Patricio County EDC Executive Director Foster Edwards has been keeping his eye on local businesses and the rollout of opening Texas in the county.
“The restaurants are hurt badly,” Edwards said. “Obviously the people that can’t be open like all hairdressers and barbers are hurt horribly but the big businesses seem to be doing fine. The Walmarts, Academy and H-E-Bs are doing fine. Just drive by and you can tell their doing fine.”
Edwards does think there will be a shift in the way businesses will operate after the pandemic is over whether its in months or years.
“I think more people will be going online because people that didn’t used to do it or didn’t have do it (now have to).
“If you wanted to order your groceries online or you want to go on Amazon, even if you never had to before, you had plenty of time to sit at your house and figure it out.”