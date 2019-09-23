CACOST receive commissioners help for Meals on Wheels program

SINTON – The Community Action Corporation of South Texas (CACOST) got the support of San Patricio County commissioners on Monday as they approved the organization’s grant program to the tune of $46,000.
From October 2018 through August 2019, CACOST has home delivered 38,629 meals through its Meals on Wheels program. It’s also served 18,686 meals at its sites throughout the county.
The $46,000 grant will be used to help offset the cost of those meals as well as deliveries as the organization is only reimbursed a certain amount per meal.
“Effective Sept. 1, we are now getting $4.95 per meal,” Director of Community Services & Development at CACOST April Anzaldua said. “It costs us for roughly $6.35 to $6.50 per meal.
“Those costs have been going up year over year. The county dollars subsidize the difference of our reimbursement, so and that allows for us to transport meals because ever since Harvey, we’ve been transporting meals from Alice all the way to Aransas Pass and to the entire county.
“So that’s been a large expense for us.”
The CACOST county kitchen in Aransas Pass has been under construction since Hurricane Harvey destroyed it more than two years ago but may finally be opening soon.
“Some last-minute items are getting delivered, and we’re waiting for inspection,” Anzaldua said. “So we should be able to have that operational, if not at the end of this month, then early October.
“So we’re very excited about that.”
After commissioners approved the grant, County Judge David Krebs added, “It’s a great program and a service for the county.”