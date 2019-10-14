SINTON – Leaders and officials of San Patricio County met last Monday night at Cavaleri’s Kitchen to learn more about CASA and their expansion efforts for the county.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. It is a network of nonprofit organizations that train and support volunteer advocates for children removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect.
In their mission statement, CASA states: “CASA is unique in that it empowers ordinary people to serve as officers of the court, work with and on behalf of foster children and report critical information and recommendations to the court to help our judges make information decisions.”
In 2018, district judges asked CASA to expand its services to San Patricio County. CASA’s board of directors voted in August 2019 for CASA of Bee, Live Oak & McMullen Counties to also serve San Patricio County.
Mia Moore, a current volunteer for CASA, was selected as the program manager for San Patricio County on Sept. 3 and officially opened up their office on Sept. 9.
Moore began her presentation with a warm welcoming, introducing herself and other CASA volunteer Katty Rittiman, who helped identify leaders within in the county and organized the event.
“I have been warmly received by the community,” Moore said. “It’s just so heartwarming to me.”
The program manager went on to tell the crowd of leaders of the problem children in San Patricio County are facing.
“We have little partners in our neighborhood, in our counties, in our cities, who are suffering the backlash of abuse and neglect,” Moore said.
She shared a recent story of a 4-year-old boy who died weighing 19 pounds, suffering from neglect and abuse.
“We have one thing to say about that,” she commenting about the boy who passed away. “Not one more, not on our watch. Not at this time when we are responsible. We now know that there is a significant problem. There is an epidemic of children that are being removed from their homes.”
According to CASA statistics, in 2018 more than 20,000 children were removed from their homes, and more than 52,000 of Texas children were placed in foster care.
“This is something that we cannot allow to happen on our watch,” Moore said.
She then told the crowd that they were identified as leaders of great influence for the county.
“You already matter to this community, and you’re in a position to help us,” Moore said. “I can go and talk to civic organizations all the time, and I like doing that. But the real way I believe to make an impact is to get to know people on a name-by-name basis, to get to know you as a person and to tell you what we’re doing here in San Pat County and ask for your help in moving this forward.”
Working with CASA has been an honor and a privilege to Moore.
District Judge of the 36th Judicial District Starr Bauer was present and spoke on CASA’s behalf about how important is to have a volunteer with children after they are removed from a home or after Child Protective Services is asked to intervene with their services.
“The attorney ad litem is an automatic appointment for the children, but the attorney does not necessarily serve as the guardian ad litem, which is where CASA volunteers would come in,” said the judge. “And the reason CASA is so important at that point is because our attorneys are spread very thin.”
Bauer said that they only have about six attorneys for all of the child protective cases that they currently have filed.
“They don’t have the time to get to know these children and their circumstances,” said Bauer. “They do their best – they really do – but it’s so desperately needed to have a guardian ad litem, which is the position that CASA serves.”
She said that Child Protective Services has an enormous turnover, and a child that is removed from their home generally will have about four different caseworkers in the course of their case.
“They’ll have four different caseworkers and having to repeat your story over and over and over again and just re-traumatizes these children,” said Bauer. “When they have a concept, someone who is dedicated just to them for the entire duration of their case, it can mean the difference in their lives.”
Moore added onto the judge’s statement.
“In every aspect of this child’s life, we’re going to know who all the players are, what all the background information is, and then we’re going to be able to determine what will be the best solution for these children,” Moore said. ‘You can bring in a sense of normalcy. You can show these kids what it means for them to be children.”
Moore than opened up the floor for suggestions and comments about moving forward with their ad hoc committee San Pat Partners and asked how to get the word out.
After the discussion wrapped up, Moore ended with a promising statement for CASA and the committee.
“I want people across the county to care enough to say, ‘Not on our watch. Not one more child,’” she said. “We can get this problem under control if we all work together, and if we’re all invested in this then change will happen.”
For more information about joining San Pat Partners or volunteering for CASA contact Moore at 361-587-3224. Visit the Sinton CASA office at 211 S. McCall St.
