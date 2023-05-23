Dr. Michelle Cavazos, superintendent for G-PISD, has signed a five year contract with G-PISD. This comes after being recognized as the lone finalist for a job as superintendent for Arlington ISD. According to the district, negotiations between Arlington ISD and Cavazos broke down.
G-PISD’s counter offer included an annual compensation of $265,000 and fixed contributions to the superintendent’s supplemental retirement plan made annually over the next five years.
Cavazos expressed gratitude to both districts, but stated in a press release from the district that “... there are some things of infinite value, none of which have anything to do with compensation,” said Cavazos “The G-PISD board and this community was the first to believe in my style of leadership and fully embraced what I wanted to bring to the table.”
