At its meeting last November, the Coastal Bend Community Foundation Board of Directors elected three new members effective January 1.
They are Corpus Christi District AEP Texas’ External Affairs Manager Ken Griffin, retired American Bank Chairman and CEO and current Director of American Bank Holding Corporation Al Jones and McComb Relocation Services President/Owner and former Mayor of Corpus Christi Joe McComb. All new members are representing Nueces County.
The Foundation’s 2022 officers were also elected: Chair, Karen Urban; Vice-Chair, Ricki Cunningham; Treasurer & Finance Committee Chair, Kirkby Townsend; and Secretary, David Towler.
The Foundation Board currently has 25 members with at least two from each of the seven counties in its service areas. “The Board of Directors are philanthropic leaders guiding the Foundation’s efforts to achieve donors’ charitable goals,” CBCF President and CEO Karen Selim said. “They assist with improving the quality of life in the Coastal Bend community through grants to area charities and local student scholarships."