On Thursday, April 6, the CBCF presented a $50,000 oversized check to the DMC Foundation in support of the college’s new textbook lending program and the DMC Student Emergency Aid Fund. From left, Branch Librarian at the DMC Barth Learning Resources Center Lisa Muilenburg, Executive Director of Development and DMC Foundation Mary McQueen, CBCF Grants Director Cathy Friese, CBCF Marketing/Communications Director Krystal Thomasson, CBCF Operations/Coastal Bend Day of Giving Director Tracy Ramirez, DMC Head of Library Public Services Hope Elizabeth Beyer, DMC Foundation Development Officer Kelsey Chopelas and DMC Reference and Electronic Resources Librarian Jennifer Jimenez.