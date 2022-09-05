To many residents of the Coastal Bend, August 25, 2017, will forever be etched in their memories.
The category-four hurricane, named Harvey, was the first major hurricane to hit the region in 47 years and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage according to the National Hurricane Center. Five years ago on Aug. 25, the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group (CBDRG), along with several other non-profits and volunteer groups, have remained in the area to assist survivors with long-term disaster recovery efforts.
CBDRG’s mission to strengthen regional long-term disaster recovery in the community was immediately realized when they were called upon to rebuild the Coastal Bend following the federally declared disaster DR4332TX, Hurricane Harvey.
As part of the larger Unmet Needs Roundtable Coalition, CBDRG and their network of businesses, non-profits, faith-based organizations, private sector and government entities, rebuilt a total of 124 homes, replaced 147 manufactured homes, and completed 367 major home repairs, for a total of $22.5 million in obligated funds to achieve these improvements. Through the CBDRG Unmet Needs Roundtable, a total of 708 families were helped.
To stretch their donation dollars, CBDRG relied primarily on volunteer labor to construct and repair homes at an affordable cost. To date, CBDRG volunteers have dedicated over 180,000 hours at a cost savings of $3.5 million to help homeowners in the Coastal Bend return to a new normal following the devastation from the storm.
Five years later, the recovery efforts focused on Hurricane Harvey have reached their conclusion, as the last major home repair concludes for the Ramos family in Sinton.
“This home major repair represents what can happen when agencies work together,” CBDRG Executive Director Christopher Brandt said. “This project would not have been possible without the funding from Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi.
“We are stronger together and can accomplish more.”
Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group would like to thank all the volunteers, donors and other agencies who have willingly participated in the recovery efforts here in the Coastal Bend. The success here in the Coastal Bend is a result of their generosity.
One of the most notable projects CBDRG partnered on was Tierra de Esperanza, a joint construction project to develop a community site of 23 new homes in Woodsboro that was completed in May of 2021.
To learn more about CBDRG, visit www.coastalbenddrg.org.
By the numbers:
Unmet Needs Roundtable Coalition Hurricane Harvey response efforts:
• 124 homes rebuilt
• 147 manufactured homes replaced
• 367 major home repairs
CBDRG individual contributions to Hurricane Harvey response efforts:
• 81 homes rebuilt
• 79 manufactured homes replaced
• 181 major home repairs
• 180,000 volunteer labor hours, valuing $3.5 million
• $9.2 million in construction costs
The CBDRG is a volunteer-based coalition created to address the unmet needs of Coastal Bend area residents affected by disaster. CBDRG is a State/FEMA recognized long-term recovery organization and is registered with the State of Texas as a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation as authorized by the IRS.
Established in 2015, CBDRG was formed to continuously coordinate long-term disaster recovery within the eleven-county region of the Texas Coastal Bend: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, San Patricio and Refugio Counties for current and future disasters.