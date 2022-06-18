For many residents of the Coastal Bend, August 25, 2017, will forever be seared into their memories. That day Hurricane Harvey, a category 4 storm, made landfall and left a path of destruction in its wake. Harvey was the first major hurricane to hit the area in 47 years and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage according to the National Hurricane Center.
Now, nearly five years after the devastating storm, the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group (CBDRG), along with a number of other non-profits and volunteer groups, have remained along the coast to assist survivors with long-term disaster recovery efforts.
CBDRG’s mission to strengthen regional long-term disaster recovery in the community was immediately realized when they were called upon to rebuild the Coastal Bend following the federally declared Disaster #4332, Hurricane Harvey. As part of the larger Unmet Needs Roundtable Coalition, CBDRG and their network of businesses, non-profits, faith-based organizations, private sector and government entities, rebuilt a total of 124 homes, replaced 147 manufactured homes, and completed 366 major home repairs, with another $22.5 million obligated to help make these improvements happen.
On May 26, CBDRG’s project came to a close when the last set of new house keys were presented to Rachel Guerrero and her son, after being displaced for 1,730 days. She is now the owner of a brand new two-bedroom, two-bathroom manufactured home.
“I cannot believe the day is finally here and we get to come home,” Guerrero said. “My prayers were answered the moment I met Sheryl with CBDRG. There were so many times I wanted to give up, but Sheryl reassured me to keep my head up and worked so hard on my case.
“Thank you to CBDRG and a special thank you to Sheryl for everything you’ve done.”
In order to stretch their donation dollars, CBDRG relies primarily on volunteer labor to repair and construct homes at an affordable cost. To date, CBDRG volunteers have dedicated over 180,000 hours at a cost savings of $3.5 million to help homeowners in the Coastal Bend return to a new normal following the devastation from the storm.
Like many others, Guerrero had damage to her previous homes which were beyond repair and the family had been living separate with friends. It was important for Guerrero to stay in the area because she wanted to be close to her job.
Her home is wind zone two certified and includes an energy-efficient central HVAC, stove and laminate flooring throughout. Samaritan’s Purse, Catholic Charities, Coastal Bend Community Foundation, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, and the Coastal Bend Food Bank worked to furnish her new home and fill their brand new refrigerator.
“Our goal has always remained the same: help people in the Coastal Bend who were affected by Hurricane Harvey,” CBDRG Executive Director Christopher Brandt said. “It has been a long road to get where we are today, and we are so grateful to all of our partners.
“It’s amazing what we can accomplish when we all work together”
One of the most notable projects CBDRG partnered on was Tierra de Esperanza, a joint construction project to develop a community site of 23 new homes in Woodsboro that was completed in May of 2021.
To learn more about CBDRG visit www.coastalbenddrg.org.
