CCREDC delivers update on future of job growth

SINTON – With the announcement of the $1.8 billion Steel Dynamics, Inc. plant coming to Sinton last month, San Patricio County has been hustling to get ready for not only that massive facility, but the others that are sure to follow.
The Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Iain Vasey gave a presentation at Commissioners Court on Monday to show how much growth the county should expect and what they need to prepare for it.
“We represent the region in terms of economic development,” Vasey said. “And by that, our job is to bring new investment projects and help existing companies expand.
We work on those kinds of projects that are primary job creation means they bring revenue from outside of the area into the area. So that means the test we have to meet is more than 50% of the revenues to a company have to come from outside of the area they sell the product out to the rest of the world, certainly outside of the region and outside of outside of Texas.”
Vasey said that 800 jobs were added since last year, but lost 1,200, mainly in construction. He said that dips like that occur in between massive projects like Cheniere edging off a bit before Gulf Coast Growth Ventures ramps up their efforts which will bring the total of county jobs back up again.
“So a company will ramp up, have a lot of construction jobs and then kind of tail down and then the next project comes in the next project comes because in our area that somewhere about between 10,000 and 15,000 heavy industrial construction workers that are in this area,” Vasey added. “So the in terms of employment, I think we’re in a reasonably healthy position.
“And we are we’re going to start seeing those two new industrial projects kick off with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, and then once that starts ramping up, and if we start seeing them peak, then we’re going to start seeing steel dynamics coming right behind that.”
Vasey also said that these type of projects just don’t fall out of the sky. The CCREDC takes great effort to attend trade shows all over the United States to find industries looking for the region has to offer. Then they meet with the county officials, layout plans for growth and then must make sure that the infrastructure is there to support those facilities and the public is aware and supportive.
“So all the pieces must come together,” Vasey said. “And this is the kind of thing where it’s a regional partnership of everybody pulling together on this one. But I want to tell you, I haven’t seen a $1.8 billion project with 500 plus jobs – we think it’s really about 600 – and by the time we’re done, there’s going to be probably another 10 supplier companies that we’re already talking with.
“And and by the time we’re done, this will be 1,000 employees in that in that area.
“So I want to thank you all for your support and helping to pull that together.”
Vasey added that the CCREDC is currently in competitive negotiations for three other large projects and another four that are in the early process.
And while all these jobs coming to the county is great news for local workers, there are issues to face when it comes to supporting the growth.
“Our latest studies, in terms of housing, is new housing is going to need to be developed,” Vasey said. “We need to see probably 1,500 to 1,800 new homes across the region developed.
“That’s where we’re short.
“So in terms of what’s needed moving forward, we need to probably see another 1,500 to 1,800 new housing units every year for the next five years.”
He also stated that the median home price in San Pat County is $200,000 compared to about five years ago when it was around $150,000. He said that housing costs will continue to rise, which isn’t good for someone who doesn’t have one of those new high paying industry jobs. Vasey said there needs to be housing programs or possibly smaller homes to ensure no one is left behind as the region grows.
“One of the things we’re working on is we’re going to try and move the organization from just being transactional, to transformational,” Vasey continued. “We lose so many kids that are graduating from high school or Del Mar, or the universities in the area, and they’re just leaving. We need to keep those kids and the grandkids in our community. We need to start working on some of those things.
“But I think it’s very busy and we have a lot of stuff happening. I want to thank you for your support and the partnership as well.”