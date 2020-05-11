CCREDC gives hopeful Coastal Bend economic update during pandemic

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – President & CEO of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC) Ian Vasey recently delivered semi-annual report for the first half of 2020 which highlights what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to the Coastal Bend region so far and how they are helping area businesses manage this crisis.
Managing pandemic
Vasey said the CCREDC has four key tasks its implementing to provide help and insight to those businesses — big and small — as they try to get through the pandemic.
“The first is data gathering so that we can make recommendations on fact based information versus anecdotal information,” he said. “The second thing we did was we talked to the businesses and senior leaders throughout the business community to find out what’s going on.
“As you know, our job is to help manage the economy and to understand what’s going on so we can make recommendations to you all and other government agencies on things that are going to happen so you can plan accordingly.”
Third, the CCREDC calls area chambers of commerce from Victoria to Kingsville to try and see how they can advise them and help with any issues their facing.
The big thing the CCREDC does is synthesize all the information that they collect and put it all in one place, ccredc.com.
In a letter to San Patricio County Commissioners, the CCREDC stated, “We have converted the main web page to a landing page for businesses, and become a repository for accurate and reliable information to businesses. This includes information on the SBA Loans and other Federal Programs to assist businesses, as well as our own summaries and reports on the most important pieces of the legislation for our businesses and for our local governments.”
A crude problem
Vasey said one of the things that is hurting the region right now is world demand for oil is way down.
“We are very much an energy driven economy,” Vasey continued. “World demand for oil six to eight weeks ago was about 100 million barrels a day. As best we can gather today it’s somewhere between 70 and 75 million barrels a day. So that’s decreased 25% to 30%. We have companies that provide services from the drilling to the transportation in the exporting.”
He said that one of the things they’re seeing is spending is being pushed off and the companies that are directly in the oil sector will be making layoffs.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if we see that when the April numbers come out, we see 20% unemployment,” Vasey said. “If we don’t get a fix in the global demand for oil and things don’t recover, don’t be shocked if it’s 30% unemployment for short period.
“It’s not profitable for anybody in Texas to drill oil at this point, so we’re we got a problem on our hands.”
Vasey added that the CCREDC has been told to anticipate recovery of the oil sector sometime in the back end of this year.
Shutdown, not out
Natually, the CCREDC has been looking at the numbers for retail establishments and restaurants and believes they’ll come back relatively quickly but not at 100% of revenue.
“The construction sector is still going because it’s an essential industry,” Vasey said. “People are still building things but as the smaller construction projects finish out, will there be new construction projects in third quarter?”
Only time will tell as the things slowly begin to open back up.
The CCREDC also teamed up a consortium of local economic development organizations and chambers of commerce across South Texas for a survey project to monitor the immediate impact of the crisis on local business operations and to assess their business needs.
It was conducted during the week of April 13, about two weeks after the state and local communities across South Texas issued stay-at-home orders and was compiled by the South Texas Economic Development Center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Regents Professor of Economics at TAMU-CC Dr. Jim Lee.
Some of the key points they discovered were:
• More than one third of local businesses are closed. Open businesses are operating at 65% capacity on average, compared to about 80% two weeks earlier.
• The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in layoffs by 21% of businesses and terminations by 7% of them, while 6% of businesses have in fact hired more workers. All these figures are higher than the corresponding figures in the first survey, reflecting deeper impacts from the social distancing policy measures. For employees temporarily not reporting for work, slightly more than 60% of them are being paid.
• The typical affected business has experienced a revenue loss of 50%, and it expects to remain open for 12 more weeks before failure. Half of these business owners have applied for the Paycheck Protection Program loan, while 14% of them were not aware of this business relief program under the CARES Act.
• About one in five business owners anticipates a permanent reduction in their workforce by an average of about 40% over the next three to six months.
Cutting costs, keeping new industry
Vasey also highlighted the fact that the CCREDC staff are working from home and have done well shifting things to online only.
They’ve also cut their budget and will be operating on a budget less than $1.4 million since traveling, engineering and marketing has been stopped.
The CCREDC added that 95% of their business attraction work has shifted to business retention efforts, although calls on some projects were held by staff to provide additional information to companies. They noted that no indication of any project is being completely cancelled but this could change with time.
Company officials from both Steel Dynamics and Gulf Coast Growth Ventures tell CCREDC staff that construction continues on both projects. Similarly, Cheniere has provided positive feedback on production and continued construction of Train 3. Voestalpine executives also reported continued production and demand for their products.
There are still 23 active attraction projects for a total of 4,923 jobs and $23.9 billion.