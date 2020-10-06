CORPUS CHRISTI – The Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) Energy Summit continued last week with the Gulf Coast Virtual Energy Summit which focused on the Coastal Bend and highlighted big industries that have found their way into San Patricio County.
“To say that we are in unprecedented times is really an understatement,” TXOGA President Todd Staples said, kicking off the summit. “The disruption to society from the COVID pandemic has made everyone, worldwide, adjust our way of living, working and educating our children.
“Oil and gas has been the cornerstone of the Texas economy, and will continue to be.”
Staples added that oil and natural gas is driving growth and prosperity along Texas southern Gulf Coast with record crude oil, liquefied natural gas and exports of refined products along with new manufacturing projects.
He said the Port of Corpus Christi is related to more than $600 million in tax revenues that goes directly to local schools, cities and counties along with billions of dollars in personal income.
The Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC), based in Corpus Christi, has worked with San Patricio County and facilitated ExxonMobil-Sabic and Steel Dynamics, Inc. choosing sites in Gregory and Sinton respectively.
CCREDC President and CEO Ian Vasey was invited to speak at the virtual summit and opened by saying, “I think the theme for 2020 is, to steal a line from (Charles) Dickens, that it was the best of times, it was the worst of times but we’re headed back to the best of times again.”
Vasey continued by saying that about 60,000 jobs directly or indirectly supported by the energy sector have been created in the Corpus Christi region. The CCREDC has had unprecedented success in landing some major industries when going head to head against other states. He said that in the last decade, “this little metro area” that they represent has seen $52 billion worth of investment in the area, almost exclusively in the energy sector.
“So what’s leading us to win some of these big deals? What’s driving this is not just our Port infrastructure. We’ve got the logistics and we’ve got the pipeline infrastructure to be able to bring oil and gas into our area. Every single major project is driven by the energy sector.
“We’ve got pro business policies in place and the ability to use economic incentives in a smart and sustainable way to be able to do that.”
“There are folks that are just not as industry friendly as Texas is.”
Vasey complimented the workforce in the area that take advantage of the training programs put in place at local schools and colleges. He mentioend that the CCREDC paid to double the size of Del Mar College technology programs and created industrial engineering programs.
“The importance of that is every single deal comes down to three major things: One is logistics and the infrastructure; two is the pro business policies and the incentives; three is can you deliver the high quality trained workforce to be able to build this facility, then be able to staff it.”
As always, when talking about industry growth the issue of the environment comes up.
Staples asked if being environmentally conscious was a factor when having conversations with industries and what they’re going to do about addressing environmental needs.
“We’re not going to kill the golden goose,” Vasey said. “We believe, as an economic development outfit, that we have to promote smart and sustainable economic development policies, and we try to work with those good actors in industry who are cognizant of environmental standards.”
