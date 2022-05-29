Gregory-Portland ISD’s Brenda Brinkman is among 40 school leaders from across Texas selected to the 2022 Cohort of Educators who will attend summer leadership institutes at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. She will represent G-PISD as sponsored by the Charles Butt Foundation, a non-profit pursuing a more equitable and prosperous future for all Texans through education and community partnerships.
Along with the 40 members of her cohort, Brinkman and her fellow leaders will be joined by 45 members selected in the 2020 cohort (yet who were not able to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time). Together, the 85 members in these two cohorts will participate in one of two weeklong workshops on leadership development, coaching, or school turnaround led by Harvard faculty and other national and international experts.
Each program is designed to inspire, challenge, and empower school leaders to bring lasting impact to their campuses and communities, the entire state of Texas, and beyond.
“I could not be more excited and honored to be part of this leadership institute,” Brinkman said. “It’s an incredible opportunity, and I am thankful to the Charles Butt Foundation and the Harvard Institute for counting me among the leaders in Texas who will help move our schools and districts forward together thanks to the training we will receive from renown experts in our field.”
G-PISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos also expressed her excitement regarding Brinkman’s appointment to the cohort.
“This is exceptional news for Mrs. Brinkman, and for all of us at G-PISD, because I know she will be bringing home invaluable tools and techniques that will help all of our school leaders educate, inspire and empower our students through next-level leadership that supports next-level learning,” Cavazos said. “We could not be more proud of her, and are excited for her!”
Sarah Hodges, G-PISD executive director for school leadership and supervisor of school principals said, “Mrs. Brinkman is a dynamic school leader with amazing ideas, and she’s an excellent candidate for this one-of-a-kind opportunity. She’s driven and passionate about building leaders and continuing her own learning, and this selection is a testament to her continued commitment to those objectives, her students and her amazing team at SFA.”
For every participant in the Harvard Institutes, the Charles Butt Foundation covers all expenses for the attendees including tuition, travel, and hotel – investing on average about $9,200 per attendee, for a total of about $1 million in sponsorships for 2019, and more than $9 million since the program’s inception.
“Great teachers, along with strong school and district leaders, represent the most significant influencers of academic achievement and supportive culture,” Charles Butt Foundation Director of Leadership Development Tim Miller said. “Our alumni often report that their Harvard experience is the best professional development they have ever experienced and that they return to their campuses energized, inspired and empowered to make meaningful change that benefits all students.”
Following the Harvard Institutes, attendees remain a part of the program’s statewide network of school leaders and are empowered to work together to create change at the campus and district levels. Alumni are sponsored to attend the organization’s annual leadership symposium and receive continuous support and professional development.