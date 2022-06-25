For years the city of Gregory has been working towards building a splash pad for the children in the community at Our Children’s Park located on South Gregory Avenue. After saving some money over those years they were still in need of $100,000.
However, it was when Gregory City Councilman Pablo Martinez took on the task of getting the project funded that the light at the end of the tunnel was in sight.
Martinez reached out to the three large industrial partners nearby and asked if they could make any type of donation.
Three days later Cheniere was on the phone saying they would put up the entire $100,000.
“So that did it, we didn’t need any other funding from anyone else,” Gregory City Administrator Tony Cano said. “Cheniere stepping up is the icing on the cake, it took care of everything we needed.”
Cano said that bids were taken and everything is in order to begin work on the splash pad. It should take about 120 days to complete.
Cheniere representatives Michelle Hinojosa and Colette Walls showed up with the alligator shaped check at last Monday’s city council meeting. Cano said the mayor and the entire council were thrilled and very appreciative of the donation.
“We are so thankful for Cheniere’s generous donation,” Cano said. “Cheniere has been a good neighbor to the city of Gregory, and throughout the years a great contributor to Our Children’s Park which they have adopted.”
Cheniere also replaced old, worn out benches at the park and made some of them wheelchair accessible and helped build a walking path around the area. That’s on top of other donations they’ve given throughout the city.
“They’ve always helped us out whenever we needed something,” Cano said. “Our children will no longer have to travel out to other cities to enjoy a splash pad because we’ll have our own.
“I can’t say it enough, Cheniere are really good neighbors and we really appreciate everything they’ve done for the city and for the community.”
