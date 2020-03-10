Cheniere donates Jaws of Life to Gregory VFD

GREGORY – Earlier this month, Cheniere Energy gave the gift of life – Jaws of Life, that is – to the Gregory Volunteer Fire Department (GVFD).The company has been a consistent supporter of the GVFD and has also provided funding for the department’s radios in the past.
Jaws of Life refers to a piston-rod hydraulic rescue tool used by emergency rescue crews to pry open a vehicle where a victim may be trapped after an accident.
The new life-saving tool replaced an older version the GVFD had in their arsenal with one that was lighter weight, easier to use and reduced noise. The new machine is also a two-in-one machine which can be used to cut through metal or to separate narrow metal gaps in vehicles for rescue purposes.
GVFD Chief Jesus Garza said he knew the advantages his crew would gain with the new machine and said, “Our old machine needed two people to operate, and it was very loud. This new machine can be operated by one person and will be more convenient should the need to use it arise.”
Currently, the GVFD has 14 members with only three of those members living in Gregory. Anyone interested in volunteering must live within seven miles of Gregory’s city limits and can attend business meetings held every first Thursday of the month at Gregory City Hall, 204 W. 4th St., or regular meetings held at the GVFD, 308 Ayers St., both at 7 p.m.
For more information email fire.department@gregorytx.com.