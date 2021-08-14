Pg3 8-5 Taft Police and fire donation_1.jpg

Cheniere Energy Inc. presented the city of Taft with a check for $57,000 to update the Taft Police & Volunteer Fire departments’ digital radio system. Pictured, front row from left, are City Manager Melissa Gonzalez, Mayor Pedro “Pete” Lopez, Michelle Hinojosa of Cheniere government & community affairs, Victor Cano of Cheniere emergency response and Sgt. Reynaldo Cortez III; back row, Officer Joshua Fernandez, Captain Eugenio “Junior” Solis, Joe Chapa of Cheniere Corpus Christi pipeline and Fire Chief Dan Gibson.

The Taft Police and Volunteer Fire departments were surprised with a gracious donation recently, in an effort to update their digital radio system. 

On Monday, July 26, Cheniere Energy Inc. of Gregory presented the city of Taft with a check –  in the shape of an alligator – for $57,000, in order to purchase the upgraded digital radio system. 

“On behalf of the Taft Police and Volunteer Fire departments, we truly appreciate the generous donation,” read a statement from the city of Taft Police Department. “With this capability, this will increase officer safety through communication. We thank Cheniere for supporting emergency responders and continuing to support public safety.”

•jwillden@mysoutex.com•

Recommended for you