The Taft Police and Volunteer Fire departments were surprised with a gracious donation recently, in an effort to update their digital radio system.
On Monday, July 26, Cheniere Energy Inc. of Gregory presented the city of Taft with a check – in the shape of an alligator – for $57,000, in order to purchase the upgraded digital radio system.
“On behalf of the Taft Police and Volunteer Fire departments, we truly appreciate the generous donation,” read a statement from the city of Taft Police Department. “With this capability, this will increase officer safety through communication. We thank Cheniere for supporting emergency responders and continuing to support public safety.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•